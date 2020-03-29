More than a century since its establishment, Zavalla has maintained a steady population and business.
Established in 1900 on the Texas and New Orleans, owned by Southern Pacific Railroad, the community was named based on its location in the Lorenzo de Zavala empresario grant — an area named after the first vice president of the Republic of Texas, according to ‘’Land of the Little Angel: A History of Angelina County, Texas.’’ Residents of the area added a second L to the name, which remained through time.
A saloon owned by Josh Lott was the community’s first business, and three merchandise stores soon followed. Alex Sumerall established Zavalla’s first drugstore. Zavalla’s post office was established in 1901, with Jesse C. Fondren as postmaster.
Early residents of the area often raised livestock. In 1901, the town saw its first sawmill established by Amos Hodge. Other sawmills and a turpentine camp also cropped up in the area. Additionally, the town gained a reputation for farming with a variety of crops, cotton chief among them.
By 1910, Zavalla had a population of about 100 and eight stores and had become a major shipping point for a variety of lumber goods. By 1928, Zavalla was the center of Texas’ naval stores business, according to the Texas State Historical Association’s online handbook.
In the 1930s, a new industry surfaced near Zavalla under Xact Clays Inc., which later became Magcobar, then Dresser Industries. This new industry processed local clay for use in making oil well drilling mud. Tung — from which an oil used in furniture polish, lacquer and other products is extracted — also became a major product out of Zavalla in that same decade.
Zavalla remained an unincorporated community even as the population continued to climb, due in part to the establishment of the Sam Rayburn Reservoir. In 1975, the town’s voters chose to incorporate and organize a city government. C.M. Cryer was elected the town’s first mayor. Charles Oliver Sr., Lee Roy Creamer, W.R. Hopson, J.L. Havard and Dale A. Carter were the first councilmen and Charles L. Vine was elected the city’s marshal.
The population remained between 100 and 200 in its first decades and hit about 450 by 1945. It peaked in 1975 with a population around 900. In 1980, the city had a population of 726. The population in 1990 was 701. In 2000, it was 647 and in 2010 it was 713.
