Angelina College students tried driving while drunk, high or texting Thursday during the Arrive Alive Tour.
“I will not drink and drive,” Casey Graham said.
“I am not the designated driver,” Lou Ann Williams said.
“Wow, I got vehicular manslaughter,” Lakeatra Wilborn said.
The Arrive Alive team instructed students and adults that the simulation works just like a regular vehicle. You push the gas, steer the wheel, press on the brakes. The main difference was a delay that often causes people to overcorrect.
After the simulation ended in either successfully making it to the destination or crashing into something or someone, the staff gave the driver a citation listing the different laws broken while they drove.
“The experience was actually quite different from real life,” Lakeatra said. “But it’s just the fact that you know you’re in it, you know you’re in that reality. So you try to fight it with your own reality.”
Lakeatra said she hopes everyone will try it because it shows a person what they really look like when drunk rather than what they think they look like.
“Some people say they drive better when they’re drunk. I am so scared,” Lakeatra said.
Graham said the simulation she chose gave her a .09 blood alcohol level, and she crashed into a building.
“I think everyone that can do it should come do it because I think it’s a good experience. It lets these kids know what can really happen when they do drink and drive,” Graham said. “You think you can do it, but no. I was swerving all over and hit a building.”
The Arrive Alive team packs the equipment into the Jeep Patriot used in the simulation and travels the country in it, visiting different schools and events.
“We go to different places, you meet different people and you try to influence them,” he said. “That’s a good mission in my eyes.”
Danielios Palepsaitis joined Arrive Alive almost two years ago. He said he was drawn to the project because there is nothing similar.
“It’s a really interesting and interactive way of presenting these dangerous activities behind the wheel,” Palepsaitis said. “It’s always fun, it doesn’t really matter if you’re kids or adults. Our mission basically is to get at least one kid to change their behavior or at least one person to think twice before they sit behind the wheel while under the influence, and if that’s the case at the end of the day, we’ll call it a day.”
