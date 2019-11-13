Lufkin firefighters responded to the scene of a duplex fire early Wednesday morning.
Dispatch received a report of the fire at a house in the 600 block of Newsom Avenue at 6:05 a.m. On the scene, a duplex had been fully engulfed in flames.
All residents of the home made it out of the fire and no injuries were reported. The duplex was a total loss. Battalion Chief Bill Wafer said a mother and two children were in one side of the duplex and the occupant the other side was out of town.
"Right now, we don't know exactly what happened," he said on the scene.
The fire ended up in the attic, Wafer said. Firefighters remained on scene throughout the morning to monitor for potential hot spots. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.