Two boys from Lufkin and Nacogdoches made at splash in the North American Junior Bible Quizzing Tournament in July. Samuel Goodrum and Brandt Kovar, both 11, won the national event, held from July 20-25 in Branson, Missouri.
The United Pentecostal Church International began Junior Bible Quizzing in 1982, with the goal of instilling knowledge about the Bible into children at an early age. Since then, it has grown into a national competition, with 121 teams competing at its height in 2015.
This year, there were 90 teams at the national competition. Every child competing had memorized 281 verses from specific books in the King James version of the Bible, and they were quizzed over them in a variety of ways.
Samuel and Brandt shared how they both spent countless hours studying for the competition.
Brandt said that he took a break in the middle of the year, so he squeezed all of his memorization in during the last few months. Samuel chose to spread out his study time, memorizing verses for around an hour or two every day.
But in order to win the competition, both boys not only had to memorize all 281 of the verses, they had to comprehend what they meant.
Samuel and Brandt said that while they have been “best friends for a long time,” this was their first year as partners for Bible quizzing.
Samuel was voted as the No. 1 quizzer of the year, and had the highest amount of points per game out of all of the competitors.
While they would surely love to remain partners for next year’s competition, Brandt will be turning 12 later this year and moving up into the intermediate level as one of the group’s youngest competitors.
Remaining in the Junior level, Samuel described his expectations for next year as simply “whatever the Lord has planned for me. I’ve only come how far I have because of the Lord.”
Both said the tournament offered them many things of value, including Bible verses, study habits, friendship and, as Brandt put it, “learning the word of God, and then getting to minister it to other kids that don’t know about it.”
