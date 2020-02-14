Wells ISD's board of trustees appointed Jill Gaston, the secondary campus principal, as the district’s superintendent during Thursday’s meeting.
Gaston will continue to serve in her current role through the end of the school year, but will begin taking on additional duties on March 1, interim superintendent Dale Morton said in a press release.
“She’s done a lot of great things in her career,” Morton said. “She was actually the person who founded and organized (Center ISD's) Roughrider Academy. She did all of the background work to establish a campus.”
That accomplishment is one of many things that set her apart in the list of applicants the board of trustees were considering, Morton said. Roughrider is an alternative school for students who require a more specialized educational program.
“Really, it’s a thing you can hang on your wall,” Morton said. “Many administrators have not had that particular set of experiences.”
Gaston also served as the director of the Roughrider Academy before moving to Wells as the secondary principal in 2018. She has also worked as an educator in Central, Hudson, Pearsall, McMullen County, Cotulla and Bryan ISDs.
“We did have a really professional list of applicants and she emerged out of that and was chosen by the board,” Morton said.
