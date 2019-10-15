The National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office warns East Texans of a rainy day today with a chance of flash flooding, accompanied by thunderstorms and the potential for hail.
Today should open with a calm southwestern wind of around 5 mph. There is an 80% chance of precipitation with a high of around 82 degrees in the Lufkin area.
Thunderstorms are expected to begin late in the evening, according to the NWS. The lows should be about 62 degrees this evening.
“Thunderstorms will move across the area (today), bringing heavy rain and a risk of flash flooding,” a post from the NWS states. “A few of the storms late (today) may become strong with gusty winds and hail possible.”
Wednesday should clear up with a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., the NWS said. The rest of the day will be cloudy with a high near 69 degrees and a northeast wind from 5-10 mph.
Wednesday night will cool off with a low around 50 degrees.
On Thursday, expect a high of around 72 degrees and a mostly sunny, clear day. That evening, lows will sit around 52 degrees. Friday is expected to be about the same, with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 64 degrees in the evening.
On Saturday there is a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms but most of the day should be partly sunny with a high around 83 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
On Sunday there is a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms, according to the NWS. But the day also will be partly sunny with a high near 81 degrees.
