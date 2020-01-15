Angelina County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a policy that would prevent full-service deputies from operating in the county.
The policy change was requested by Tax Assessor Collector Billie Page.
“First of all, I want to say that there are legitimate full-service deputies in the state of Texas,” Page said. “They do the paperwork for titling and they register vehicles and they charge a fee for that. We (the county) do that for free, we help you get that paperwork done, plus you can do that for yourself for free.”
The service is more popular in highly populated areas where titling and registration is more highly sought, she said. In those areas, the position makes sense, and if the county were to grow they could get rid of the policy if needed.
However, in all major fraud cases across the state that involved fraud rings and vehicle titles, full-service deputies were involved, she said. This issue has been widely discussed at the Tax Assessor Collectors Association of Texas and she said the recommendation has been to implement policies like this.
She said deputies have to work through her office to be legitimate, and she’d have to sign off on their work.
She said the tax assessor collector in Montgomery County did not sign off on a deputy. who then sued the county.
County Judge Don Lymbery asked Page if this policy would impact local car dealers; she said no, the dealerships have clerks, not full-service deputies.
She said a large number of Hispanic or Latino people in the county use a couple of deputies because of the language barrier. However, those deputies are not signed off with Page’s office.
She said her office can help anyone in need of those services.
County Attorney Cary Kirby will put the official policy into writing for commissioners to sign at a later date.
In other business, commissioners approved:
■ A one-year contract renewal between the county and Avenue Insights and Analytics for information technology products and services for the clerk’s office.
■ A personnel policy manual re-write and update committee. Commissioners Terry Pitts and Bobby Cheshire, Roy Owens, Amy Fincher, Nick Gardner, Dough Durham, Debbie Turner, Kirby and Ricky Conner.
■ A landfill rate increase committee that Landfill Manager Chuck Brooks asked for. It would consist of Lymbery, Kirby, Brooks and Pam Strickland.
■ A request by Angelina County Waste Management on a correction to the gasoline and oil budget line item. They requested $200,000 but it was written as $20,000.
■ The request for an easement to be given to Oncor for electricity running to new sectors at the landfill.
■ The donation of a refrigerator and other assorted office furniture by the Deep East Texas Council of Governments.
■ Cheshire’s request to sell two Gradalls and a 2007 International Day Cab Haul Truck through Auctioneer Express online auction.
■ The monthly treasurer's report for December 2019.
Budget amendments:
■ For the Treasurer’s Office, $140 from contract services to printing and forms.
■ For the Election Department, $500 from office supplies to telephone.
■ For the Sheriff’s Office, $41,650 from contingency to capital outlay.
■ For the County Court at Law No. 2, $5,000 from trial transcripts to office supplies.
■ For the County Parks, $2,000 from park maintenance to the telephone utility ($100) and electric utility ($1,900).
■ For the Auditor's Office, $100 from vehicle expenses to office supplies.
■ For Road and Bridge, Pct. 3, $500 from culverts to hard top roads ($300) and telephone ($200).
They dismissed or rejected:
■ A request by residents of the Idlewood Subdivision to place speed bumps in the subdivision on U.S. Highway 69 north in Pct. 1 for various reasons, including the costs of conducting studies to have them placed.
■ A request by the Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Rodney Cheshire to utilize the Diboll Justice of the Peace Courthouse as a satellite office for the employees of the Nacogdoches District Parole Office.
