The Lufkin Rotary Club’s 63rd annual Waffle Bake is coming to a cafeteria near you from 5:15-7:30 p.m. Dec. 3-5.
This is the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and it goes toward scholarships, donations to community organizations and more.
“All the money we raise, we give back to other nonprofits and agencies in Lufkin,” Waffle Bake chairman Valena Spradley said.
This year’s goal is to have 2,000 people.
The meal comes with waffles, sausage, ham and milk. Local entertainment will be provided by Brian Harkness, Sam Shupak and more.
“It’s just a warm, fuzzy feeling,” Spradley said. “I love it. I wear my Santa hat, and everybody has fun.”
Being able to spend time cooking and cleaning together is a bonding experience for many members, Spradley said. New Rotarians adopt the responsibility of washing the dishes.
“You don’t really get to know somebody until you’re standing there making waffles,” she said. “You get to really connect with people and see how they react under pressure.”
The Rotarians have been using the same secret waffle recipe for years, and a Waffle Bake book gets handed down from chairman to chairman.
Another new element to the bake is that school and business mascots like the Angelina College Roadrunner, the Marcos Pizza Man, the Chick-fil-A cow and more come out. Spradley said kids love interacting with them.
“The most important thing I love about the Waffle Bake is that it’s a community event where people smile and people laugh, and they have a good meal,” she said.
Tickets to the Waffle Bake are $3 for children under 12 and $6 for adults at the door. Pre-sold tickets are $2 for children and $5 for adults. They can be purchased from any Rotary Club member or at LiveWell Athletic Club.
