A weak cold front is expected to bring a rare late-July treat to our area: highs in the 80s for the next few days. And despite a chance of storms early today and over the weekend, the week’s forecast as of Monday is mostly clear.
According to the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office, there’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. today. The rest of the day’s forecast is partly sunny and mostly clear, with a high near 87 and a low around 65.
Wednesday through Friday’s forecast is sunny and clear, with a high Wednesday near 88 and a low around 64. Thursday’s high is near 89 with a low around 66 and Friday’s high is near 91 with a low around 70.
The chance of storms returns with the weekend with a 30% chance during the day Saturday and 20% in the evening. Saturday’s high is 91 and the low is around 72. Sunday has a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 92.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.