Several locally owned Huntington businesses said their holiday sales have them stepping into 2020 on the right foot.
Krazee Korner, a small vendor mall that opened in May 2019, did really well, considering this was their first holiday season as a business, store manager Mae Tullos said.
“We did pretty good,” she said. “We get a lot of people from Jasper, Zavalla, Colmesniel, Broaddus, there are a few people from Lufkin and Huntington. But a lot of it comes from Jasper and Zavalla.”
The vendor mall sells a large variety of goods, from jewelry to handcrafted blankets and doll clothes, to appliances and more.
Looking across a room packed with the odd assortments of clothes, antiques and even musical instruments, Tullos pointed out that their inventory was down a little bit because of the holiday sales. She said people don’t always expect what they find when they come in, and it’s hard to explain the shop without seeing it firsthand.
Sundra Denman Herne, the owner of Liza’s Place, said that while they had good and bad sales days they were kept busy with the storefront and all their other specialties.
“I would say overall it was pretty good,” she said. “We were plenty busy.”
The business held an open house in the early part of November with great Christmas sales and that really bolstered the store, she said. They will be putting all of their Christmas decorations up on sale for between 75% and 90% off in January, she said.
“We’re not wanting to put it up,” Denman Herne said. “We want to get some new stuff for next year.”
Scott Morehead, the owner of Little Boots, said that despite the Christmas season typically being a slower season for the small market, they had a lot of interest in their gift items.
“We sold a lot of stuff. It was good,” Morehead said.
The store opened as a convenience store in the 1950s and has grown since. Now they’re partnered with Boots Hardware, which is run by Morehead’s brother-in-law.
