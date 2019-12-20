Sumitomo Machinery Corp. of America is in the process of acquiring LufTex Gears, Manufacturing & Services, according to a press release from Corner Capital.
“This is an exciting opportunity for the LufTex staff, management team and shareholders,” Rufus Duncan Jr., the LufTex board chairman, said in the release. “Sumitomo will provide our customers and staff a new level of service, benefits and commitment to long-term growth.”
Sumitomo, also knowns as Sumitomo Drive Technologies or SMA, is an industrial gearbox manufacturer. This is their first domestic acquisition since the company’s creation in 1966, the release states. Between 2018 and 2019 the company experienced several areas of growth including:
■ The opening of their first West Coast product support facility in Corona, California, in 2018.
■ The opening of the Gearbox Center of Excellence in Verona, Virginia, in 2018.
■ The expansion of their Chesapeake, Virginia, facilities by 100,000 square feet in 2019.
■ Sumitomo Heavy Industries’ — SMA’s parent company — acquisition of the Lafert Group in San Dona di Piave, Italy, and Invertek Drives Ltd in Welshpool, United Kingdom, in 2019.
LufTex has a 32,000-square-foot facility that provides aftermarket repairs and services for all brands of industrial gearboxes as well as manufactures components for the gearboxes.
“This is a great brand to bring into the SMA portfolio and offers us increased growth potential in all the markets we serve,” James D. Solomon, CEO of SMA, said in the release. “LufTex Gears, Manufacturing & Services strengthens our connection to the customer after the product is shipped.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.