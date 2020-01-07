Age: 18
School: Central High School
College/professional plans: Attend the dental hygiene program at Tyler Junior College.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? During a basketball game, my coach, Tony Brown, squatted and ripped his pants straight down his hind end.
Favorite form of social media? Why? I do not have any social media.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? “All in this Together” from “High School Musical”
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? That it would have my mama’s home cooking.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? It is the oldest town in Texas filled with college students that attend Stephen F. Austin State University.
Have you changed since freshman year? I have matured tremendously due to the change in responsibilities and have grown deeper in my faith.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? I would want people to depend on social media less and focus on creating real face-to-face relationships.
What advice would you give your freshman self? Pray, be yourself, stay happy and throw kindness out like fireworks.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? Mrs. Susie Jones has and will forever be my inspiration to do everything for the glory of God. No matter how bad the day is, Mrs. Susie will have a smile on her face and she has inspired me to always be a positive impact for others.
