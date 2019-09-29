The Texas Conservation Alliance celebrated the work of the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce and the Lufkin Convention and Visitors Bureau to promote eco-tourism in East Texas.
“We love East Texas,” Mack Turner, the chairman of the TCA, said during Saturday’s annual meeting. “Our founder, 48 years ago, Ned Fritz, came into the forest and started the Texas Conservation Alliance — at that time it had a different name.”
In the time since the alliance was first created they have played crucial roles in four wildlife refuges, the Big Thicket National Preserve, five wilderness areas, five state wildlife management areas, got the Forest Service to do selective logging instead of clearcutting and used the red-cockaded woodpecker as a way to preserve national forests throughout the south, Turner said.
“We’re giving an award to the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce and the Lufkin Convention and Visitors Bureau for their work in nature tourism, promoting conservation of natural resources and the natural beauty of East Texas,” Janice Bezanson, the executive director of the TCA, said.
She believes the natural world is vital to economic development and the quality of life in East Texas.
“East Texas is an incredibly beautiful place that anyone coming from the outside understands that this is a very special place to be,” she said. “It’s dependent on the trees and the river and the flowers.”
Tara Watson-Watkins, the Chamber president and CEO, said her work really began 10 years ago as she took on the role of director of the LCVB. She said she saw the need for continuing to support eco-tourism and promote East Texas as a place for visitors and residents to enjoy wildlife.
“Moving over the Chamber it continued to be a natural fit,” she said.
“We have so many people who say that’s why people visit Lufkin, they want to see the beautiful national forest and all we have to offer for outdoors.”
She said the natural world surrounding Lufkin is a big reason why she loves her hometown so much and is what she most looks forward to anytime she is returning home.
“This was all started before I started at the convention of visitors bureau but it’s definitely something we want to continue,” Taylor Commiato, the director of the LCVB, said. “It is the number one reason for people to travel to the Pineywoods.”
