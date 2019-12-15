Attendees enjoyed good food, good conversation and even better dancing at the Concerned Black Men of Lufkin’s 14th annual Scholarship Gala at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center Saturday evening.
The event is a fun way for the community to come together and raise funds to award scholarships to the upcoming high school graduates of Angelina County. In addition to the fundraiser, two community service awards and one President’s Award were distributed throughout the night.
The President’s Award was given to Charles and Archie Chatman of Bodacious Bar-B-Q and the community service awards were presented to writer and philanthropist Ellen Temple and CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial head of marketing Tina Alexander-Sellers.
“If you look at Ellen Temple’s resume she’s done it all,” said Johnny Giles, president of the Lufkin Chapter of the Concerned Black Men, Inc. “The Temple family has done many things for the Diboll community, Lufkin, the whole state.”
Giles then talked about how Sellers “has done a tremendous job at connecting CHI with our organization and helping us to find funds for the scholarships for our students.”
The Concerned Black Men organization was started years ago in Philadelphia, Giles said. Police officers in that area came together because gangs were taking over Philadelphia.
“It initially started as a mentoring program to help African American boys to not get involved in gangs. From that, chapters were established throughout the country. We’ve just expanded from the mentorship to also doing the scholarship.”
The Lufkin chapter puts together a six-week-long summer camp for ages 6 to 14, they host a Teen Summit, they offer mentoring at the school and also provide their scholarship program.
“Whatever we can do in the community to enhance and help our situation,” Giles said.
Last year, the Gala helped to provide 12 $500 scholarships to graduates. At this year’s Gala, several of those students returned as a testament to what the program helped them achieve.
Class of 2019 Lufkin High School graduate Rafael Dominguez gave a speech at the event, detailing how the program helped him to achieve his goals by relieving some of the financial burden that goes along with continuing education. Dominguez now has a certification in welding and has hopes to obtain his criminal justice degree.
Adam Holden graduated from Lufkin High School alongside Dominguez. He just finished up his first semester at Texas State with the help of his scholarship from the Concerned Black Men of Lufkin.
“It’s good to see that there’s a group of men in Lufkin that care about not only just black men, but men and children of all ethnicities in the community, Holden said before his speech. “They try to create a positive effect and help give people a better chance to not only improve their lives, but help improve their family’s lives, as well.”
Giles explained the motivation for continuing all of the programs that the Concerned Black Men of Lufkin provide as “giving back to the community, helping and not being selfish.”
“We’re supposed to be serving to help others, not just ourselves.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.