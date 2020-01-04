Angelina County saw less rain in 2019 than in the previous two years, as well as less than the county’s normal value of rainfall.
The average rainfall for the county is 48.95 inches within a year, according to the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office, which provides weather forecasts and records for Angelina County and other regions in the area. In 2019, the NWS recorded a total of 41.64 inches of rain in Angelina County.
Breaking it down by month, January saw 4.73 inches of rain, February had 2.04, March had 1.26, April had 5.30, May had 4.73, June had 4.65, July had 1.58, August had 3.78, September had 4.76, October had 5.71, November had 1.32 and December had 1.62.
In 2018, the county had 68.65 inches of rain recorded, compared to 55.66 in 2017. The rainfall total by month never exceeded double digits in 2019, unlike in September, October and December of that 2018. August of 2017 also exceeded the double digits in inches of rainfall due to Hurricane Harvey.
The NWS also released the total tornado count for the region on Tuesday. Angelina County saw no tornadoes in 2019. However, all three neighboring counties in the same NWS region did. Cherokee County saw the most tornadoes in the Texas-portion of the region with a total of three. Nacogdoches County had two tornadoes recorded and San Augustine County had one recorded.
De Soto Parish in Louisiana had the most recorded tornadoes in the region, with a total of six.
Additionally, the NWS released a review on significant weather events that occurred in the region, none of which occurred in Angelina County. The closest occurred in Cherokee County, including baseball-sized hail on April 6, 2019, and the two tornadoes that touched down in Alto on April 13. The weather on April 13 was foul in Angelina County, as well, causing significant damage.
