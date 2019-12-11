Angelina County Commissioners on Tuesday decided to join the class A settlement group seeking remediation for the countrywide opioid epidemic.
The settlement class against 13 defendants will allow every city and county in the United States to opt out. If a settlement is offered and approved by 75% of participants, it would be binding for each participant.
Commissioners voted to opt out of the settlement class during the mid-November meeting, believing they had a stronger case if their current lawsuit is remanded back to the state of Texas. However, they recently learned it was sent to an Ohio judge to consider rather than remanded to Texas, County Judge Don Lymbery said.
“Since the last meeting where the court voted not to join the settlement class, the federal judge over the southern district in Texas didn’t specifically deny our motion to remand but he has passed it onto the federal judge in Ohio,” county attorney Cary Kirby said.
This is the same place where the settlement class is also pending.
“We were hoping there would be a remand back to the state courts in Texas, where we had a trial setting, but we’ve learned it’s not going to happen anytime in the immediate future,” he said.
Unless something unexpected happens, they don’t believe they’ll have the trial setting that they want to move forward with their case, he said.
In other business, commissioners also:
■ Listened to Garland Hawk, a resident of the Idlewood subdivision on U.S. Highway 69 in Precinct 1, discuss his frustration over the roads in the subdivision. He requested the placement of speed humps — not bumps — to slow down the drivers, who he said constantly speed.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Greg Harrison was not for or against the bumps, but said he believes this should be heavily researched and done correctly. The court tabled any action on this item.
■ Listened to residents of Sundale Street express frustrations about a county road, also in Precinct 1. They have been charged taxes on the road itself despite it being a county-owned and maintained road.
Harrison and Lymbery said they would attend a meeting with the residents and the appraisal district to learn why the citizens are being charged taxes on the public roadway and determine a solution. The court also tabled any action on this item.
■ Listened to Dale Gore discuss a temporary closure of William-Womack Road in Precinct 4 to prevent further damage to the road.
They also approved:
■ The final plat of Mary Creek Estates second filing in Precinct 4.
■ A request by the sheriff’s office to accept funds through the Tobacco Enforcement Program to conduct controlled buy/stings and follow-ups using minors.
■ An interlocal agreement between the county, sheriff’s office and The Coalition Inc., to determine compliance with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code sale of alcohol to minors.
■ The county investment policy and procedures for 2020, including the designation for the investment advisory committee.
■ Accepted the donation of 700 feet of 24-inch pipeline from Enbridge Texas Eastern to be used for cross culverts in Precinct 3.
■ The county park director’s request to raise the 2020 day use fees for county parks from $3 to $5.
The purchase of:
■ Five DS200 tabulators and 10 E-Poll Books for the Elections Administration because the county was required by the state to increase the number of polling locations.
■ A CAT 289D3 from Mustang CAT through the BuyBoard Purchasing Cooperative for $78,390.34 for the County Waste Management department.
■ A pickup truck with a trade-in for the county IT department.
■ A vehicle replacement for the county maintenance department with a trade-in.
Budget transfers for:
■ Sheriff’s office, $2,000 from contingency to communications upgrade.
■ Angelina County Parks, $4,000 from the capital improvements program to the electric utility and printing and forms for $2,000 each.
■ The Angelina County Waste Management Center, $20,000 from capital outlay to repair and maintenance equipment.
■ The 217th District Judge, $6,000 from counseling services to alcohol testing.
■ The IT Department, $25,000 from repair and maintenance network to capital outlay.
■ The Angelina County Airport, $1,000 from vehicle gas and oil to repair and maintenance equipment.
■ County jail: $20,000 from utilities electric to inmate medical care; $10,000 from vehicle expense and $10,000 from food cost to water sewage utilities; $5,000 from capital outlay to natural gas utilities.
■ Precinct 4, $5,000 from carry over to repair and maintenance equipment.
■ County attorney, $1,000 from investigation expenses, capital outlay, printing and forms, trial expenses and trial transcripts to dues and publications.
■ Hot Check Fund, $1,000 from training and miscellaneous, each, to dues and publications.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.