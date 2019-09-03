Angelina County recently released the new tax rate proposal of 50 cents per $100 valuation for the fiscal year 2019-20.
Two public hearings on the proposal are set for Thursday and Sept. 11. Both hearings will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Angelina County Courthouse Annex.
“We’re doing the final checks of all the figures and adjustments to the budget to make sure that there are no mistakes prior to publishing it,” County Judge Don Lymbery said.
The rate is 10 cents more than the effective rate — the rate that would keep tax revenue the same.
“The effective rate is the same amount of money raised last year to do the same things,” Lymbery said. “When people get a tax rate and they’re looking at exactly the same rate as last year, that’s not a raise in taxes. … We’re producing more income because the county has grown, and that will produce more revenue. It’s not a raise in taxes.”
It is also 7 cents more than the rate approved for 2018-19 and what was originally proposed for 2019-20. It is also 2 cents less than the rollback rate, which, if reached, would allow voters to petition for an election to limit the rate.
“If we’re going to have a growing county, we’ve got to continually provide more services all the time,” he said. “We cannot stick with the same amount of money if want to provide these services.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.