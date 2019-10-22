Sterling celebrated the grand opening of its 350,000-square-foot Lufkin facility on Monday with Gov. Greg Abbott.
Carter Sterling promised to continue promoting his business’ values and to leave Lufkin in better shape than how he found it, he said. Sterling’s goal is to continually improve the area, and he emphasized that while speaking specifically with those employees during his speech.
“We have a chance to do something amazing at this plant that isn’t being done anywhere in the United States of America, or anywhere in the world for that matter,” he said. “We have an opportunity to write a really neat story. This celebration today is symbolic of page one, chapter one.”
The new facility is located at the “Old Buck Creek Trailer Plant.” They’re neighbors with Angelina Forest Products LLC. Sterling will produce 200,000 TerraLam mats annually and plans to hire more than 150 people to run the facility. The plant currently has hired 70, with plans to continually increase that number.
“To have Sterling, during a very competitive process, move to Angelina County is very rewarding,” Republican state Rep. Trent Ashby said. “It’s as important, if not more important, to work every day when the Legislature is in session, to help those companies who are already here and have a presence in Angelina County and across East Texas.”
He said he wants to continually cultivate an environment where the businesses in East Texas can grow.
“This is a very strategic geographic location with abundant natural resources, including the vast piney forest throughout East Texas,” Abbott said. “As a result, Lufkin makes this an ideal location for this particular facility.”
He said when local communities are able to succeed as Lufkin has with this facility, it promotes the state’s success as well.
“I don’t always leave Illinois due to crushing taxes and corruption, but when I do, I move to Texas,” Abbott read aloud while hoisting a picture of the Most Interesting Man — the mascot for Dos Equis beer — he saw on the back of a moving van.
Sterling’s first facility was built in a town near Chicago.
“I want to thank both you and the entire Sterling family for choosing Lufkin, Texas, for this innovative manufacturing facility,” Abbott told Sterling. “You could not have chosen better anywhere in the entire country.”
