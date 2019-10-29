Diboll resident Trey Wilkerson on Monday announced his intention to run for the position of mayor of Diboll in the May 2020 election.
The official filing period for the election begins on Jan. 16, 2020, and ends at 5 p.m. Feb. 15, 2020.
“Diboll is my hometown, and I love our people,” Wilkerson said in a press release. “After hearing from an overwhelming number of my constituents over the past year, I believe that serving as mayor is the best way in which I can help my community at this time.”
Current Diboll Mayor John McClain has served since 2012.
Wilkerson said he promised to run a positive campaign that focuses on the city government.
“Fire, police, and public infrastructure services aren’t sexy topics, but they impact the lives of every citizen, and must be given the resources and attention they deserve,” he said. “In addition, the people of Diboll deserve to have our values and high standards upheld by everyone in positions of trust and leadership.”
Wilkerson is a financial adviser and owns Wilkerson Investment and Tax Services. He has served as the president of the Diboll ISD Board of Trustees, Diboll Booster Club, Diboll Civic Club, Diboll Rotary Club, Diboll Business Association and Diboll PTSA. He also volunteers for many organizations across the city.
He and his wife Michele have been married for 15 years and have two children enrolled in Diboll schools, Annabeth and Ryan.
“I appreciate all the opportunities that Diboll has afforded me, and I look forward to serving as your next mayor,” Wilkerson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.