For Terrie and Ricky Henson, giving is designed for more than the holidays. But that won’t stop them from spending their Thanksgiving Day giving food to those in need.
“We have been so blessed, and we feel the need to bless others,” Ricky said.
“We decided this year, instead of having Thanksgiving at our home, we would turn around and bless others,” Terrie said.
The Hensons have spent time this year giving with their church, New Life, even this week, spending several evenings passing out bags of personal hygiene supplies. But this is the first time they have decided to spend their actual Thanksgiving Day celebration giving to those in need at Petty’s Motor Hotel.
“My family is going to be joining us, also, for the first time,” Terrie said. “It will be my son, daughter-in-law and grandson’s first time to serve in an atmosphere like this.”
Terrie said her family views their giving as a hand-up rather than a handout. They hope to be a positive impact on the people who need it and hopefully the community, too.
“We sat down and talked about it, and we decided we would rather serve others for Thanksgiving instead of us staying at home,” she said. “I believe we’re going to start making it a family tradition.”
Their 11-year-old grandson loved the idea, they said. Their first time serving together was during Easter, and since then, it has been a God-given inspiration to the family, Terrie said.
“I’ve always gotten a good reaction,” Terrie said. “I just wish more people would get involved because if more people see other people getting involved, it will spread to more and more people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.