Summers at the Museum of East Texas have been filled with laughter and smiles for 23 years as kids learn new ways to express themselves through art.
Art Camp allows kids, and sometimes adults, a chance to learn things like toy making, ceramics, embroidery, photography, the art of manga and more. Five-year-olds Olivia Horta and Zandra Strawn learned how to make jellyfish during their multimedia class last week.
“You cut some string, fold the plate, put some staples and color it,” Olivia said.
“I like jellyfishes,” Olivia said. “I do have my own jellyfish. It’s at home taking a nap.”
This was John Allen’s first year teaching at the museum. He said the students work on physical art like clay and two-dimensional art like the jellyfish or painting.
“For this age group, my overall goal is to get them excited about actually making something,” Allen said. “I’ve done art a lot myself, so it’s fun to be able to pass on what I’m passionate about to younger kids.”
A few tables over, 12-year-old Ruben Sanchez and 14-year-old Linzy Emmerson were working on their projects for constructivism class. Ruben was building a house. He said constructing it was a way for him to let his mind open to whatever he felt.
Linzy was putting the finishing touches on her Mad Hatter’s hat from “Alice and Wonderland” built from a lamp shade, paint, a tea cup and a music box. She said she has been interested in art since she was 5.
“It’s just came to me when I saw the lamp,” Linzy said. “This is my first time doing constructivism. I really like this class.”
Lisa Lalumandier taught the constructivism class. She has taught things like quilting, drawing, art smart and more at the museum for 11 years, but this was her first time teaching constructivism class.
“The things that they create out of these found objects are really amazing,” Lalumandier said. “Teaching keeps you connected with the world. As an artist myself, I enjoy the inspiration. It keeps that artist spirit alive through the way they look at the world and the funny things they say.”
Through the hallway, students were working on clay creations like 11-year-old Hadley Blanton’s pencil holder. Hadley used a flat tool to smooth little rolls of clay together into walls.
“I have a lot of pencils at home, and I needed a space to put them in,” Hadley said. “I love this class because I love clay, and I just wanted to make some stuff.”
Nine-year-old Chevy Lambright made a heart-shaped bowl to put fruit in. She decorated the inside of her bowl with a stamp pattern. Ten-year-old Michael Campbell said he loved getting to learn everything about clay.
“Art Camp is a good time if you need something to do if you’re bored,” Michael said. “It’s fun because there’s multiple classes with a lot of varieties, and you learn a lot and can use those skills later in life.”
Volunteer Kirsten Wilson said she has been coming to the museum art camps since she was 5 years old, and she doesn’t think she’ll ever stop coming.
“It was a really great place for me because I was kind of an awkward kid, and being here in these smaller lesson groups helped me learn how to interact with people better,” she said. “Now that I’m older, I have an interest in education. I want to work as a teacher when I’m older, and helping out here is really great.”
There are still a few weeks of art camp left, and there are a limited number of spots available in each class. For registration information, visit metlufkin.org/art-camp or call 639-4434.
