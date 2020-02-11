Pencils and glue sticks flew at St. Patrick Catholic school Monday afternoon as kindergarten through second-grade students created handmade valentines to send to local veterans.
“Veterans leave their families to protect our families,” 5-year-old Oliver Ali said. “That makes me sad.”
As he carefully finished writing messages to the veterans on paper hearts to paste on his jar of love valentine, Oliver said he hoped the card made the veterans happy and showed them love and respect.
The phrases included “you rock,” “be brave,” “God bless you,” “I love you,” “thank you,” “be strong,” and more.
“I hope they feel happy, joyful, jumping everywhere,” 8-year-old Halle Walker said.
Other students worked on cards decorated with confetti and crayon drawings and American flags painted with finger paint and blue handprints.
“We show love to them because they serve our country,” 7-year-old Acero Ramos said. “I feel great when people show love to me. I want to make other people feel great, too.”
The students make valentines for veterans each year, interim principal and kindergarten instructor Lou McKay said. The idea is to put what they learn into action.
“For us here at St. Patrick’s, it’s very important for them to understand that we need to love our neighbor,” McKay said. “There’s many ways we can express love, but when it comes to expressing love to people we don’t know, it’s something they need to learn at a young age.”
There are other days when veterans are celebrated, but students can learn about love for their neighbor, love for each other and love for the people who serve their nation during Valentine’s Day, McKay said.
“The feedback we have received (from the veterans) is that they are very happy, they are grateful to receive these letters from the kids,” she said.
“It’s important to them to know that they are loved, that someone is grateful for what they did, that these kids can put words into action and show them love and appreciation.”
