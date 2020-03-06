After Tuesday’s primary election, the Angelina County Elections Administration spent the rest of the week cleaning up and completing reports to the state.
Looking back at her team’s work and that of the many volunteers who helped the election move along, elections administrator Elizabeth Hakwins said that while there were challenges, there wasn’t anything they couldn’t overcome.
“I have found challenges make us stronger and even better at what we do,” she said. “Nothing better to have the feeling of excitement that things all came together to have another successful election in Angelina County. Being proactive is the key.”
The administration’s biggest challenge was working with poll workers, but they overcame it through many hours of calling and asking for help, she said.
Now, ahead of the city council and school board elections in May, Hawkins has begun looking at what they can improve to make the next time better.
“What we have implemented in this election is a type of training for the judges and clerks,” she said. “(Those training sessions) have been more intense and hands-on. I feel like this is giving our judges and clerks more education on the equipment, which gives them confidence and which has led us to more successful elections. We would like to continue more hands-on in smaller classes in the future for everyone to get an opportunity to get that confidence when working on election day.”
Their big win was the number of people who turned out to vote, she said. The Texas Secretary of State’s unofficial results show that of the 51,617 registered voters, 12,801 showed up for the Republican Party and 3,227 showed up for the Democratic Party.
On election night, Hawkins said she was proud of the overall turnout and knew that, at the very least, early voting turnout was higher than in 2016.
“It is very important to vote,” she said. “Voting represents what you stand for. Voting gives you the opportunity to make that new law pass or the next candidate that is running be able to represent you that has your same morals or values. Make your voice count and go vote.”
