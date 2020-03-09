Central and Livingston students went head to head on book knowledge during the annual Bluebonnet Battle last week.
The battle is a part of the schools’ participation in the Texas Bluebonnet program. The program encourages students to read 20 Texas librarian-selected books and vote on their favorites.
But Central Elementary School kicked it up a notch and started a competition they call the Bluebonnet Battle about 20 years ago.
“It gives the kids a chance to display all the reading they’ve done,” librarian Donna Cook said. “It’s quite an accomplishment to read these 20 books and be able get in front of a crowd and perform.”
The day before the larger competition against Livingston, students who read at least 15 books compete to see who will get on the four-member third- and fourth-grade team and the four-member fifth- and sixth-grade team.
The student competitors anxiously held their buzzers in preparation for the question. They could buzz in at any time during the question, but they risk not hearing the entire prompt.
Livingston student Jadyn Justice was so excited during the fifth- and sixth-grade competition that she knocked her buzzer over multiple times.
“I just love the competitive spirit and reading and how it brings us all together,” Jadyn said.
Central student Lauren Jennings said she enjoyed how challenging the competition was. She said “Watch Dog” was her favorite book that she read.
“It showed building, and I like building things with my dad,” Lauren said. “Reading is really interesting. I love learning things.”
Central student Rylee Brooks was the team captain for Central’s fifth- and sixth-grade team. She said she loved everything about the competition and the Bluebonnet program, but her favorite part was answering questions.
She said the competition encouraged more kids to read the Bluebonnet books.
Livingston student Madeline Miller said she didn’t want to do the competition at first, but her mom thought it would be a good idea. Madeline said her favorite books were “Shadow Weaver,” “Wish Tree” and “Lightning Girl.”
“I liked ‘Shadow Weaver’ because I thought it reflected on my life,” Madeline said. “I liked ‘Wish Tree’ because it’s about racism, and I saw a friend of mine at my old school get blocked out by a lot of kids because he was black. I lived in Wyoming, and they’re big on racism.”
Central Elementary School won both competitions. Cook said they hope to invite other schools to participate in the future.
