The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a former Huntington Police Chief Tuesday.
Steven Andrew Sifford was arrested on a Llano County warrant for possession of child pornography at the Alibis Bar in Groveton.
Huntington Police Lt. Arthur Alvarez confirmed Sifford previously worked as the department's chief.
Sifford served as the chief of police in Huntington beginning in June 2007 before resigning in November 2010. In 2011, the city named Bobby Epperly as the chief of police. Alvarez served as the interim chief between Sifford’s departure and Epperly’s hiring.
An article from Llano County News Wire additionally states Sifford also faces two misdemeanor charges from Llano County for assault/family violence and unlawful restraint late July. Following his misdemeanor charges, Sifford was terminated from the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
At this time, details on Sifford’s charge are scarce. The Lufkin Daily News has made requests for the arrest affidavit and will update the story as the information becomes available.
