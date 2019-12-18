Lufkin police are searching for a black male who is accused of an aggravated robbery on Tuesday night.
Police were called in response to the aggravated robbery of Joaquin Silva Sr., 64, about 8:50 p.m. He left his Chevrolet truck running in his driveway in the 800 block of North Third Street when a man stole it, they said.
“Silva walked out of his home in time to see the man trying to leave in his truck and attempted to stop him,” Jessica Pebsworth, public relations specialist for the Lufkin Police Department, said in a press release. “Silva grabbed on to the truck and was dragged into the road, where he lost his grip and fell. The suspect then ran over him while fleeing the scene.”
Silva received several broken bones, lacerations, a punctured lung and road rash, and is being treated at an out-of-town hospital.
The truck was seen an hour later at the corner of Abney Avenue and Sayers Street, and an officer attempted to make a traffic stop at the end of Wilma Street.
A short pursuit to the dead end of Minnie Lou Street resulted in the suspect fleeing by foot into a heavily wooded area, where the police lost his trail.
“The only suspect description we have at this point is a black male wearing a gray hoodie,” Pebsworth said. “We know that’s not much to go on. We’re hoping someone has information they’re willing to share that will bring this person to justice.”
