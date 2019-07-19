The Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a compensation plan for the 2019-20 school year that gives all employees a minimum 5% raise.
“I think it should be noted that you as a board went the extra mile and instead of doing the mandatory 30%, you put in 40% of the new money, which is, I’m sure, absolutely unheard of in this area for a board to do that and to have such confidence in the teachers,” Superintendent Lynn Torres said. “We are very appreciative, speaking for staff, and we are anxious to unveil this to staff so they will know their raises.”
“I think we are privileged and honored to have the staff that we do,” board president Scott Skelton said. “I think 40% is well deserved, and we will take the remainder of the money, which is probably around $5 million, and we will put that toward educating our students and making things better for them because that’s why we’re here.”
LISD will receive $10.4 million in additional funds from the state thanks to school finance reform House Bill 3. The bill requires districts to give a minimum of 30% of this revenue gain for salary increases. Of that 30%, 75% must go to teachers, resident nurses, counselors and librarians with priority to those who have five or more years of experience, and the remaining 25% of that 30% can go to all other employees, excluding administrators.
The plan earmarks 40% of the additional revenue for compensation. That means $3.2 million will go to teacher, librarian, counselor and RN compensation, $1.2 million for all other employees except administrators, and $500,000 for administrators.
Torres also told the board that the LISD Police Department will be interviewing next week for the two additional officers that will be added to campuses, bringing the number of officers in the district to nine plus K-9 Officer Iggy.
“That increases their visibility and increases their ability to divide the campuses and to be seen and present,” Torres said. “It also allows us the ability to put the dog on the move a little bit more than in the past.”
Torres also reported that Goodwin-Lasiter-Strong are finalizing the plans for the ball fields and the gym to clearly outline where one contractor’s influence is and where the other’s are so there is no question.
She said they anticipate those projects to go to the street soon for bids, and they are looking at coming in for a special meeting to move the process forward.
During this meeting, the board also approved:
A resolution extending a depository contract with Vera Bank with the same terms as last year.
Changes in policy recommended by the Texas Association of School Boards.
Six proposals for services for the 2019-20 school year.
The next regular board meeting will be on Aug. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.