Pets adopted from the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter will now be required to have microchips to help reunite lost pets with their owners.
“We decided to include microchipping as a standard part of the adoption process because it’s a recognized ‘best practice’ in animal welfare which the majority of shelters are doing across the state of Texas and the country,” shelter director Aaron Ramsey said. “It’s just what modern shelters do.”
The microchip will cost $10.99 per adoption — on top of the standard $60 adoption fee — and be run as a separate transaction. The money will be given directly to the microchip company and the animal will be registered with its family at that time.
“It has been optional for adopters for many years at our shelter, but we have found that it was not always advertised as a service consistently or we did not have enough staff trained to do it,” Ramsey said.
The chip is about the size of a grain of rice and will be implanted by a veterinarian at the time of spay or neuter, or by a qualified shelter technician. The implant is permanent and will last the lifespan of the animal.
“We designed the process so that the majority of implantations will occur at the veterinarian’s office when the animal goes for sterilization and under anesthesia,” Ramsey said. “By including it as a standard part of the service, it takes the option out and ensures the animal has a better chance of getting back to its owner.”
A scanner will be able to detect and read the chip of any lost animal, giving the shelter the ability to contact owners and reconnect them as soon as the animal is picked up.
“Microchipping is key to life-saving in shelters and reuniting dog owners to lost pets,” Ramsey said. “We are not expecting any push back. I can’t think of one logical argument against it. Who wouldn’t want to dramatically increase the chances of their beloved pet being reunited with them if it goes missing at such a low cost to the adopter?
“The benefit is keeping more animals out of the shelter and getting lost animals back to their owners.”
Animals that have already been chipped have been a great help for the shelter, Molly James, a volunteer at the shelter, said. It’s a great safeguard for pets because there is less fear of not finding their homes.
“The small cost and the time it takes to have the simple procedure done is well worth it when an anxious owner gets a phone call to say their pet is located and is safe,” she said.
