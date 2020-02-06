A lead investigator in the sentencing trial of Cedarrius Blake testified Wednesday.
Blake, 20, pleaded guilty on Dec. 19, 2019, to shooting and killing Tresten Gray, 26, on the morning of Dec. 24, 2017. A jury will determine his sentence, which has a punishment range of five to 99 years or life in prison.
State District Judge Paul White is presiding over the case. Attorney Ryan Deaton is representing Blake and Amber Bewley and Ken Dies are prosecuting.
The state called former Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brett Maisel to testify Tuesday. Maisel led the sheriff’s office during the investigation on Gray’s death and subsequent arrest of Blake. Originally, Maisel said Blake was not a suspect.
Audio of an interview Maisel held with Blake and his family, along with a Texas Ranger, was played for the court, in addition to a jail call Blake made to his parents after his arrest.
During the interview, Blake said he and Gray had been broken up for several months. He also made frequent references to the father of one of Gray’s children, whom the sheriff’s office investigated and cleared as a suspect in the murder. Blake told investigators at the time that he was at home and asleep when Gray was killed.
One member of Blake’s family in the interview said he helped take care of Gray’s children. During the jail call, Deaton noted a point where Blake said he was 15 when he established his relationship with Gray, who he said was 23 at the time.
In a prior testimony, Gray’s sister said Blake had lied to them about his age and said he was 22.
Maisel also testified that he examined Gray’s apartment after learning a confrontation between Gray and Blake had occurred at Gray’s home at Stephens Court Apartments before the murder.
Deaton also questioned Maisel about Blake’s demeanor after his arrest. Maisel said Blake appeared to be regretful. Continuing, Deaton said the arrest was made days after Gray’s death thanks to members of Blake’s family doing the right thing and turning in the revolver used in Gray’s death to the sheriff’s office. One witness told investigators Blake had admitted to the murder in private.
The state also called ACSO Cpl. Nick Gardner to explain how and why jail calls are recorded, and Lufkin Fire Department EMS Mack Grace, who said Gray was dead on the scene of the crime when EMS arrived.
Another witness the state called to testify said he purchased K2 from Blake on multiple occasions.
Additionally, one woman had a brief outburst and left the courtroom in the morning, then received a criminal trespass warning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.