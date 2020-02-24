A Lufkin man was stabbed early Sunday morning at a club just south of Longview, Gregg County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan said.
Paul Davis was found lying on the ground in front of the the Jaguar’s Gold Club when Gregg County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at 2: 57 a.m., according to a probable cause affidavit. He was transported by emergency services to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Emergency Room but died at 3:52 a.m.
At 3:12 a.m. Dustin Michael Page, 35, approached officers with blood on his clothes and offered his side of the story, the affidavit states. He was frisked and officers found the bloody knife in his possession, according to the affidavit.
After speaking to witnesses, deputies determined that Davis and Page were fighting when another subject, David Giles Parnell joined the fight and began kicking Page. Parnell then reached for his waistband claiming that he was “loaded,” the affidavit said.
Parnell told deputies that he and Davis were inside the club when they got into a verbal argument. This led to the pair fighting outside. When Parnell found the two fighting outside he told deputies he heard Davis yell, “He’s got a knife. He stabbed me.”
Davis kicked the knife away from Page, according to the affidavit.
Page told deputies that Davis had been repeatedly knocking him to the ground and he poked Davis with a knife in self defense, the affidavit said.
Page was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail for Murder Under Influence of Sudden Passion, according to the affidavit.
Davis’ body was sent to Tyler for an autopsy, Bryan said, adding that they are expecting the report this afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.