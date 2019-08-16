Angelina County Commissioners entertained alternative tax rate options for the 2020 budget on Thursday that would, if passed, raise taxes in Angelina County.
Commissioners agreed to reconvene at 9 a.m. Aug. 23 to continue discussing the budget.
At the Aug. 8 budget workshop, the commissioners’ requests totaled $4.5 million, putting them $1.8 million over the current, proposed budget of $26.3 million. The proposed tax rate to support that budget would be 43 cents per $100 valuation,which would generate $18.5 million.
Commissioners get 6.5 cents of the current proposed tax rate, about $2.6 million, for their road and bridge funds.
At the request of commissioners, county auditor Janice Corday created two proposal to show what options they would have for a tax rate increase. She created sample budgets based on tax rate of 47 cents per $100 valuation and 50 cents per $100 valuation.
Both rates raise commissioners’ shares of the tax rate to 11 cents and would result in $4.5 million in revenue — enough to cover their requests.
However, Precincts 1 and 2 would receive about $100,000 less than requested regardless of the rate increase and Precincts 3 and 4 would receive more than $100,000. The amount of funding for road and bridge maintenance is divided between precincts in proportion to the number of road miles contained within the precinct.
The commissioners also considered a $2,080 per county employee raise for this year — including elected officials.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Pitts suggested the flat increase across the board because it would keep the playing field even and allow people to adjust with the rising cost of living in Angelina County, he said. It would cost the county $854,262.
Lymbery voiced concerns over the pay raises for constables, citing a Texas Attorney General opinion that said constables did not have to have equal pay, but that salaries could be based on the amount of work handled. Cheshire said the disparity in pay could result in a constable filing a grievance with the county, which the county would lose.
The commissioners already voted for the pay and travel allowance increase in the Aug. 8 meeting.
“I’ll tell you one thing I see coming,” Lymbery said. “I see that the next election that comes around, there’s going to be a lot of deputies that are working right now in law enforcement that are going to go after constable positions.”
Cheshire said it was disingenuous of Lymbery to mention elections during the budget process.
“If you’re up here playing politics, it is not the time,” he said.
“And you’re not?” Lymbery asked Cheshire.
While discussing other ways to fund the commissioners’ requests, County Judge Don Lymbery pointed out that Pct. 4 Commissioner Bobby Cheshire asked for $6,000 for training, which is more than $5,000 more than any other commissioner requested.
Cheshire said the money was for advanced personal training and it was necessary so he could keep improving in his work. Lymbery said it was so far out of line with the other commissioners it wasn’t appropriate.
The training budget for: Precinct 1 is $100, Precinct 2 is $200 and Precinct 3 is $300.
“Not being political, but I still ask the same question I did the other day,” Lymbery said. “I understand where that is going, Commissioner Cheshire, but that is totally unreasonable.”
Cordray pointed out that there was also an increase in county commissioners budget for conferences. The budget shows Precincts 1, 2 and 3 getting $4,000 for conferences and Precinct 4 getting $6,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.