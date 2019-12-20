Central ISD administration, staff and former students came out to honor former teacher and coach Jack Lee as the athletic complex was renamed after him.
“Coach Lee has impacted this district,” Superintendent Justin Risner said. “I couldn’t think of a better person to honor and to put out here in front of the school.”
Lee retired in May after 43 years with the district, although he still drives a bus route. During his 43 years, he led the Central High School baseball team to its one and only state championship title.
“I’m feeling blessed more than anything,” Lee said. “I’m honored. I’m appreciative. … This is a great community. I chose to stay here and raise my family here. I coached some other places, but once I got here and got that first year in, I was thinking, 'Man, if they have me, I think I’ll stay.'”
Former student Brian Morris wrote a letter to Risner and the board asking them to rename the complex after Lee, and the board voted unanimously to do so.
“I’ve got the utmost respect for Coach Lee, and I think he’s done a lot for this school district and this community and I think it was well deserved,” Morris said.
Many of Lee’s former players and students came out to support him. David Flowers, current superintendent of Huntington ISD, played under Lee, coached alongside him and served as the high school principal and superintendent at Central while Lee was there.
Flowers said Lee has become one of his best friends in the world.
“He was my teacher, coach, mentor, colleague and friend,” Flowers said. “You talk about an educator who makes a difference in the lives of so many.
“That’s the type of educator I want to be.”
John Pike played on the baseball team in 1983, and he said Lee was the type of coach who influenced the whole team. At one point during the season, the team was 3-7, and Pike said Lee never yelled at them.
Instead, he talked to them and said, “If you want to get to the state tournament or even district, we’ve got to take baby steps to get there. It’s one game at a time from here on out.”
“From that point on, we took his advice, and he never really got onto us after that because we won 25 straight games in a row,” Pike said. “He just inspired all of us because he was motivated.”
Pike also said that Lee was a good Christian man who took Pike under his wing after he transferred to Central High School his junior year.
“He’s been a role model from then on,” he said. “We’ve stayed in contact all these years, 37-plus years.”
Almost every one of Pike’s kids was also taught by Lee. Pike’s daughter, Ashley Bumstead, attended the ceremony. She was a student in Lee’s class, and she said he was always someone you could look up to.
“He was a role model — a Christian man, somebody you could go to when you needed help,” Bumstead said. “He taught all of us. I felt safe.”
While it was not always great that he knew all of her family (she couldn’t get away with anything in his class), she said having people like Lee in her life made getting an education much better.
