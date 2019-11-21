Lufkin High School autotech students held a food drive and donated 150 bags of holiday food supplies to families outside Walmart Wednesday afternoon.
This is the fourth year that Rodger Martin’s classes have hosted this food drive. He said he thought it was important for his students to learn how to give.
“The object is for my kids to learn the value of giving,” Martin said.
The majority of food was donated from teachers and students in the district, and Brookshire Brothers donated some, too. Martin said he is excited for his students to have this experience.
“They will be nervous at first, but once they do it, they’ll want to keep doing it,” he said. “Every time I see them in action, it makes my heart fill up with joy.”
Seniors Luke Prejean, Colby Hanks and Asa Clary said they were excited to have the opportunity to give.
“I’ve never done anything like this,” Luke said. “Hopefully it will teach us that we shouldn’t just take or expect something in return.”
“It’s a pretty cool experience to go out and give back to the people who have given to us, and it’s cool that Mr. Martin is willing to take the time out of his day to help us do this,” Colby said.
Colby said he hopes their one act of kindness will multiple and lead people to do the same.
“I’m looking forward to going out and amplifying what Martin has taught us,” Asa said. “Many people don’t take the time to think about the things people do for us or the people in need.
“This is the town we live in, and even if you don’t see it every day, there are people living less fortunate. I hope people are encouraged when they see us. Even though we are young, we can still make an impact.”
