Editor’s note: Employees of The Lufkin Daily News voted this as the No. 8 local story of 2019. We are counting down the top 10 local stories, with the No. 1 story scheduled to run Dec. 31.
While Lufkin’s 2019 economic development did not glitter with the same intensity of 2018, it did end with a bang as officials announced the foreign-trade zone designation in mid-December.
The FTZ was the longtime goal of a city looking to expand its economic horizons and it finally came after 16 months of building pressure from local, state and federal officials.
A foreign-trade zone is an area physically located within the United States but considered outside U.S. customs territory. A foreign-trade designation helps lower a variety of customs duties, fees and taxes, and other related operational costs for certain companies engaging in international trade activity.
“What I would say about this is that it’s been such a great team effort,” Lufkin Economic Development director Bob Samford said. “Everybody believes in a goal and it was … the right thing to happen. It did happen and now the work really begins.”
While 2018 was filled with new business announcements, those new businesses kicked into high gear and several hit the ground running in 2019.
Angelina Forest Products celebrated the sale of its first load of lumber on Dec. 18 after a year of building. They have around 135 employees, which is 35 more than promised originally, and are still looking at improvements they’re excited to make, said Garry Sorrell, chief operating officer of the facility.
“It’s been an incredible journey to get through building a greenfield mill from the ground up, completely,” Sorrell said. “But it’s been an exciting trip, a fun trip. There were lots of opportunities and lots of challenges but it’s an exciting thing for Angelina County and for Texas.”
Sterling LLC opened their brand-new state-of-the-art TerraLam Cross-Laminated Timber Mat Manufacturing facility in late September. The grand opening was celebrated by many in the state and warranted a special visit and tour by Gov. Greg Abbott.
“A hardworking and family-run company like Sterling requires a workforce with the same values, and that is exactly what the Lufkin community will provide,” Abbott said at the time. “I thank Sterling for their commitment to Texas and the people of Lufkin, and I look forward to building on this already successful partnership.”
Lockheed Martin Corporation celebrated the opening of its large expansion in early August. The business, which manufactures defense, security, aerospace and advanced technology, first moved to Lufkin in 1995 and has had expansions in the past.
“So much has gone into getting this building expansion complete,” Anthony Pittman, the Lufkin site director, said at the time. “From the beginning — where we started planning it and planting the seed — to seeing the customer demands increase, to the reality where we were able to start work on this building, to celebrating the ribbon-cutting expansion today.”
The Overseas Hardwood Company announced their acquisition of Angelina Hardwood and later the move to state Highway 103 east in 2018. In less than a year, they were up and running.
Twin Disc Inc celebrated its first groundbreaking in Lufkin in early March. While the facility is not completely finished, it has made some great headway, Samford said. It’s worth a look for anyone driving by the new building, he said.
American EChem, a Faci Group, was one of the first businesses of 2018 to announce its expansion, and has made some serious headway. Despite heavy rainfall, they’ve made big jumps in their building process.
By September, they’d put in four of the eight tanks that will constitute the tank farm, which is where they store the raw materials, and were nearly complete with the utilities building and the warehouses.
Angelina Tank and Manufacturing announced its expansion in November 2018 and has been chugging away at their construction since, Samford said.
Many in Angelina County have watched over the last year as Hammer Equipment grows on U.S. Highway 59 south. The business announced its move into Lufkin city limits from Highway 59 north in May 2019, and city officials were thrilled to bring the company into city limits and on to the tax roll, Samford said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.