Editor’s Note: This is the second in a two-part series detailing the Deep East Texas Council of Governments’ achievements in 2019 and goals for 2020.
The Deep East Texas Council of Governments’ most recent performance report detailed the extent of the region’s achievements, outcomes, needs and goals for 2020.
DETCOG facilitates the operation of nearly a dozen various agencies across the region. The board of directors is made up of 59 city and county leaders who are appointed by their own councils or courts and it covers a 12-county region.
“Historically, our region has been economically distressed with high rates of unemployment and poverty,” the report says. “DETCOG works to improve economic conditions in the region and the standard of living of its residents.
“Jobs and the economy play a large role in improving the quality of life. The economic factors mentioned above, plus the rural nature of our region, provide us with unique challenges, but also underscore the importance of DETCOG’s mission.”
The DETCOG Area Agency on Aging was able to provide various services including those for nutrition, transportation, homemaking, case management, ombudsman and benefits counseling, which meant older adults at risk of social and economic issues received nutritious meals and social contact, promoting better health and allowing them to live independently.
The agency provided nutritious meals and social contact for thousands of individuals five days a week. They served 29% more people in the congregate meal program and achieved 99.2% of their projected outputs, representing a 3% increase in the number of delivered meals and a 67% increase on what DETCOG projected.
In addition, the agency funded 89,782 congregate meals that meet dietary requirements for 1,163 older adults at an average cost of $6 per meal and delivered 132,828 meals that meet dietary requirements to the homes of 835 older adults at an average cost of $5.36 per meal.
The average congregate meal cost 2% more than projected outputs and the average cost of home-delivered meals was 1.5% less than projected outputs.
Officials expect to fund 81,467 congregate meals for 1,487 adults at an average cost of $5.92 in 2020, and 141,093 home-delivered meals for 989 people for an average cost of $5.83 per meal.
In addition, the agency was able to fund 5,813 one-way trips, assisting 66 older adults at an average cost of $14.79 per trip. The trips were for medical appointments, grocery shopping and other personal business.
In 2019, there was a 21% increase over projected outcomes for one-way trips. Most of those trips were for people living in remote, rural areas where no public transportation is available. The number of individual riders was 12% lower than expected, but it provided more choice for riders to attend local and out-of-region appointments. Volunteer drivers helped keep the overall cost low.
In 2020, the agency expect to provide funding for 6,435 one-way trips and assist 75 older adults at an average cost of $15 per trip. The agency plans to increase the number of volunteer drivers to 30.
The agency in 2019 provided funding for homemaking services for 28 people at an average cost of $639.71 per person. There was a 30% reduction in the number of people receiving care and a 13% reduction in the cost per person. In 2020, DETCOG expects to provide homemaker services to 35 people at an average cost of $746.11 per person.
Direct case management services were provided for 403 people at an average cost of $215.35 per person in 2019, a 6% increase over expectations. In 2020, the agency expects to provide those services to 343 people at an average cost of $174.50 per person.
Ombudsman services were provided to residents in 40 nursing homes and 19 assisted living facilities using 15 state-certified ombudsman, staff and volunteers. In 2019, 98% of complaints made by those they served were resolved in a timely manner.
The agency hopes to provide the same level of support to those nursing homes and assisted living facilities, but increase the number of staff and volunteers to 20 and maintain at least a 95% resolution rate.
Agency representatives made contact with 1,439 people in 2019 — 79% more than 2018 — to inform them about Medicare Open Enrollment and provided one-on-one counseling to 439 people — 37% more than 2018. DETCOG expects to present 75 awareness programs this year and to provide counseling for 787 people.
The DETCOG Services to At-Risk Youth Program served 432 kids through the state fiscal year; utilized four approved evidence-based programs; successfully affected at least 82% of their clients; and reached more than 150,000 people throughout the region about child abuse and prevention.
In 2020, the agency expects to serve a minimum of 500 kids during the state fiscal year; increase the use of approved evidence-based programs; achieve the same rate of positive impacts as in 2019; and partner with schools to address truancy issues and increase attendance while also strengthening their public outreach for child abuse awareness and prevention.
The DETCOG Regional Housing Authority, including the Housing and Urban Development Section 8 housing program, provided rent payments for 1,720 families; rental assistance for 48 veterans and their families; case management for 85 families in the Family Self Sufficiency Program; and orientation/briefings to 396 new families.
The program also assisted in monthly mortgage payments for 21 families; processed 1,303 waiting list applications; processed paperwork on 907 families determined ineligible; performed inspections on 1,769 housing units; conducted a tenant workshop and transitioned to an online application and waiting list system.
In 2020, DETCOG expects to make rent payments for 1,873 families and 102 veterans; provide housing assistance to homeless veteran families; perform bi-annual inspections on 875 units; increase participation in self sufficiency and homeownership programs; partner with lenders to support the homeownership program; and transition to a fully digital document filing system.
The DETCOG Transportation/Transit Planning program in 2019 developed a rural transportation voucher pilot program in five counties for people over the age of 60; coordinated meetings of the Deep East Texas Rural Transportation Planning Organization; organized a tri-region transportation alliance with the East Texas COG and Ark-Tex COG; and helped build two bus stop shelters in Lufkin.
In 2020, the agency expects to continue working with the Area Agency on Aging to develop the travel voucher payment system; continue building protected bus stops in Lufkin; and find grant funding to get a professional transportation planner to share with the neighboring regions.
The Retired & Senior Volunteer Program provided services for healthy future programs, education, disaster recovery assistance, veterans and military families.
With 338 RSVP volunteers, Healthy Futures — Obesity and Food provided education on nutrition and food for 7,040 people at 12 food pantries and two soup kitchens and helped 5,040 people receive support, education or referrals for hunger.
With 169 RSVP volunteers, Healthy Futures — Aging in Place increased social support to home-delivered meal recipients and served in three adult day care centers and two hospice facilities, offering 165 caregivers respite services once a week. They helped 323 people live more independently.
With 46 RSVP volunteers, Education — K-12 Success served in after-school and summer tutoring programs, helping 240 students.
There were 12 RSVP volunteers who provided 325 hours of service at three stations in a disaster response.
Twenty-five RSVP volunteers provided services to more than 20,000 veterans and military families, including making pillows and lap quilts for hospitalized veterans; and writing notes to active military personnel and thank-you notes to veterans. There are eight volunteers who serve in the Jackson Hill Marina/Outdoor Freedom Network and provide respite care and social networking for disabled veterans.
RSVP expects to continue at this pace in 2020 while recruiting volunteers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.