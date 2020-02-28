Angelina County juniors Noah Farr and Hayley Eldrige will be representing the McGee Bend District FFA as officers at the area competition next month.
Noah is from Diboll High School and Hayley is from Central High School. The two have been in FFA since their freshman year and said they love it.
“The leadership skills that come with it are not just related to agriculture,” Noah said. “You’re learning leadership skills through agricultural education. It’s not necessarily just cows, plows and sows, as some people have said.”
“In FFA, you never feel out of place,” Hayley said. “It’s not about who wins or what you do to win. It’s being able to meet these people and get experience and be able to put that under your belt.”
Noah joined FFA after becoming friends with the older FFA officers who encouraged him to give it a try.
“I really looked up to the officer team as a freshman, and I highly respected them,” he said. “They always possessed really good leadership qualities and showed off how mature you could be even though you’re only in high school.”
Noah is the chapter president this year, and last year he was named the district second vice president. He said being a part of FFA is a way to represent his school and leave a legacy.
“Next year at our area convention, we’ll get a retiring officer plaque, and it’ll go up in our office,” Noah said. “So when kids go to Mr. Hunt’s office, they’ll see my picture up there, and they’ll know what you can accomplish in FFA. It can literally be anybody because if I can do it, everybody can do it.”
Hayley followed after her family by starting in 4-H showing goats and then heifers since the third grade. The satisfaction of working hard and seeing the work pay off through the animals made Hayley love it, she said.
Hayley was the vice president of district last year, and she hopes to continue to state this year or next. The process of becoming an officer involves completing an application, taking a quiz on one’s knowledge of FFA, going through an interview process and finally a popular vote.
The different steps are then weighed and measured, and the officers are then determined.
“I used to be the shyest person ever; I wouldn’t get in front of the classroom and say a presentation, but now I go and compete and do pretty well in competitions for speaking,” Hayley said. “I was confident my first year in the speech I did about me being socially awkward and how it has helped me to be the kind of person I am.”
The two said FFA can open many doors for students, including important life skills, new friendships and even finances for college. They said they are very glad they have been a part of FFA.
