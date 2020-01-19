Scientific studies and medical experts in East Texas say mind-body activities can play a big role in reducing the negative effects of stress, grief and addiction.
Mind-body activities or interventions are forms of exercise that combine body movement, mental focus and controlled breathing to improve strength, balance, flexibility and overall health.
Examples of mind-body activities include yoga, tai chi, qigong, meditation and even prayer. A study done by Coventry University published in the June 2017 edition of ‘’Frontiers in Immunology’’ found these activities play a significant role in recovery from the negative effects of stress.
“Mind-body interventions such as meditation, yoga and tai chi don’t simply relax us; they can ‘reverse’ the molecular reactions in our DNA which cause ill-health and depression,” the study reads.
Experts from the university analyzed 18 studies featuring 846 participants over 11 years and found a pattern in the molecular changes that happened in the body as a result of mind-body activities.
“When a person is exposed to a stressful event, their sympathetic nervous system (SNS) — the system responsible for the ‘fight-or-flight’ response — is triggered, in turn increasing production of a molecule called nuclear factor kappa B (NF-kB) which regulates how our genes are expressed,” the study reads.
“NF-kB translates stress by activating genes to produce proteins called cytokines that cause inflammation at cellular level — a reaction that is useful as a short-lived fight-or-flight reaction, but if persistent leads to a higher risk of cancer, accelerated aging and psychiatric disorders like depression.”
The study found that people who practiced mind-body activities had the opposite reaction — a decrease in the production of NF-kB and cytokines, a reversal of the pro-inflammatory gene expression patterns and a reduction in the risk of inflammation-related diseases and conditions.
Dr. Charles Evans runs The Institute for Lifestyle, Preventative and Family Medicine in Lufkin, the only certified lifestyle clinic in Texas.
He often prescribes mind-body activities to his patients, and he said mind-body activities are one of the pillars of lifestyle medicine.
“We go there a lot,” Evans said. “We put it under the category of stress resilience rather than mind-body, but it’s all a part of lifestyle medicine.”
Harvard Public Health has produced hundreds of publications on the effects of meditation on heart disease and convalescence, and Harvard has put $2.2 billion in research on the lifestyle program, Evans said.
“Their studies have clearly shown significant advantages to mindfulness meditation,” he said. “They’ve clearly shown a reduction in coronary heart disease or instances of heart attacks, the instances of strokes, the instances of diabetes and the instances of Alzheimer’s disease. That’s clear cut.”
Yoga is a discipline that focuses on bringing harmony between mind and body. It originates from ancient India more than 5,000 years ago. Yoga morphed through the Indian culture from a way to achieve enlightenment to a practice designed to rejuvenate the body and prolong life.
Lufkin resident Jacqui Johnston has been teaching for more than 20 years now, and she is gearing up to open a new studio in downtown Lufkin called Shepherd Street Yoga in early February.
To Johnston, yoga means transformation.
“I left corporate life and a very high-stress, high-travel career,” she said. “When I resigned corporate life and started doing yoga, it was just like, ‘Oh my goodness, this is how life should be.’”
She knew that she wanted other people to feel the same way, so she decided to become a yoga instructor while she was living in Washington, D.C. She trained for two years there and more in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
“I like to introduce people to yoga and get them to realize how good it can help them feel,” she said.
In her experience, Johnston has seen yoga help her students’ lives become more manageable.
“The word yoga means yoking of the mind, body, spirit,” Johnston said. “We use our breath to really connect with our body.”
She tells her students to listen to their bodies and only do what they feel they should do during class. They should feel tension but never pain, she said. Some people’s bodies are unable to attain certain poses because that’s just the way they’re made, she said.
James Denman, Carol Chalfant and Sharon Merryman have been attending Johnston’s class for years now. Each of them is over the age of 70.
Denman said his journey to yoga began with an intervention from his children.
“It was 2015, and I had already developed an old man shuffle, and I had already started leaning over bad,” he said. “My children got together and decided they were going to take some action. So they bought me a three-month subscription to a lady’s yoga class.”
Denman accepted that challenge. He had never tried yoga before, but he was going to give it his best. It wasn’t too long before he started noticing a difference.
“It changed my life; there’s no doubt about it,” he said. “It was a life-changing event for me, and I’ve probably missed three maybe four sessions since 2015. I’m pretty well dedicated to it.”
He started out by achieving certain poses and is now working on getting the best of all the positions he has learned.
“I try to work it so that I get all the goodies out of that position,” he said.
Denman and the others said they were surprised at how much of a mental impact yoga has had on them, as well.
“When you feel good, you think good,” Denman said. “(Johnston) caters to the whole person — to your spirit and your mind and to your body.”
“And you get the feeling that she loves every one of us,” Chalfant said.
Chalfant began yoga in 2013 during the time when her husband was suffering from Alzheimer’s. Although she was happy to care for him, she had to retire from her job, and that made her somewhat frustrated, she said.
“I started paying the big bucks for a sitter for an hour, and I went over to Woodland Heights where (Johnston) was teaching,” Chalfant said. “I couldn’t even sit Indian style. I’d sat at a desk selling hardboard siding all my life.”
At the time, Chalfant would have told you she didn’t have stress. But she noticed that her stress level went way down, and she was able to become sweeter and more understanding to her husband.
“The biggest thing for me is flexibility. I’m 77, and cut my grass and bushes, and I am very flexible,” she said while demonstrating how she could bend down with straight legs and put her palms flat on the floor.
As she demonstrated, Denman and Merrman also joined in.
In 2017, Merryman lost 100 pounds, but had no energy and didn’t feel good, she said. She asked Johnston if yoga would help her lose the rest of the weight she wanted to lose. Johnston told her it wouldn’t, but that it would give her the energy and the stamina to lose the rest.
“I joined, and I was like everybody else,” Merryman said. “I could not reach down and touch my toes, I could not stand on one leg at all, I couldn’t do anything. Within three or four months, I started feeling pretty good.”
She suffered from arthritis pain before starting yoga, but yoga relieved all of her pain, she said. She changed her diet, and yoga got her moving.
“I literally have cut stress out of me, totally,” she said.
The group has developed quite a camaraderie, as well. Denman said it is clear that yoga is not a contest with this group. They are proud of each other, and they walk out proud of themselves and what they’ve accomplished.
“The only contest it is, is within your mind,” he said. “They’re all better than I am, but that doesn’t bother me. I’m proud for them.”
“That’s how you end up feeling — proud,” Chalfant said. “You see people getting better, and you think, ‘Oh, she’s doing that today!’”
“There’s actually things he can do that we can’t do,” Merryman said.
The group spends time outside of class together, meeting up for lunch once a month. They said they feel like a family.
“There’s a gal in there who says, ‘This is my happy place,’ and that’s the best way to describe it,” Chalfant said.
The mind is a key part of yoga. During the first five or 10 minutes of class, Johnston’s students “center.”
“I say, ‘I want you to become very present here on your mat. Think of your mat as a little island and leave the outside world out there. This is your time. This is your gift to yourself today.’”
This act calms the mind down from its typical rapid state and is beneficial to the nervous system, Johnston said. Centering could be meditation for some or could serve as a time of prayer for others, she said. It is up to the individual to decide how to view that time.
In addition, yoga just gets you moving, which is so important, Johnston said.
“Movement is so critical to a good quality of life,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be radical movement. I’m very much a slow, steady, very deliberate person.”
She encourages her students to do anywhere from five minutes to an hour of home practice in addition to her classes.
Tai chi is a martial art based on qigong and martial art techniques from ancient China dating back thousands of years. There are different styles of tai chi, but they share similar essential principles — complimentary continuous movement illustrating natural balance.
Carrie Wilkerson has been teaching tai chi at LiveWell Athletic Club for two years. She has studied several forms of tai chi, including kung fu, which Wilkerson describes as being the yang to the yin of tai chi.
“I never thought that I would like tai chi because it is so stinking slow,” Wilkerson said. “Ultimately, to get my second degree black belt in kung fu, I would have to do tai chi, as well.”
The more Wilkerson studied tai chi, the more she understood how it benefited people. She is also a massage therapist, and she tries to work the whole person through her massage.
“Teaching tai chi, I thought, would be another avenue of doing that,” she said. “Just the breathing alone in tai chi will help alleviate your back pain.”
Doing the slow forms is like massaging your organs, Wilkerson said. Though the slow, continuous movement may feel opposite from everything you’ve ever learned, it does wonders for the body, she said.
“It gives you a break from all of the noise in the world,” she said.
Wilkerson also uses some qigong in her classes. The qigong forms focus on energy transfer. For example, if someone walks into a room in an angry or upset mood, everyone else is affected by that. Or when you’ve had a bad day and someone you love puts a hand on your shoulder
“That’s energy,” Wilkerson said. “Everyone and everything has it. In qigong you learn to grow that internal energy and how to gather it from outside.”
Some insurance companies are now paying for tai chi classes because it helps people develop balance, which prevents falls. People who are not mobile also can use tai chi because 20% of its benefits come from visualizing, she said.
Life is stress, and stress kills. It’s that simple, Evans said. He can explain it in more detail, but he said that stress is a big component in our lives, and if you don’t take care of that component, then it will take you out prematurely.
“Part of stress resilience is getting people to recognize how they are their worst enemy,” Evans said. “That’s a little bit of a task all by itself.”
In one of the lifestyle programs his office offers, one of the earliest homework assignments is to answer the questions: What are your stressors and how do you react to them?
Every body is different, and everyone needs different things, Evans said. His wife practices yoga regularly but because of several back surgeries he has had, yoga is not for him. He chooses to practice tai chi instead.
“The science behind all of this has to do with what we refer to as the autonomic nervous system — some refer to it as the automatic nervous system,” he said. “There’s two branches in that. The way I like to refer to it is, you’ve got your gas pedal, which is the adrenaline branch, and you’ve got the brakes. If you’ve got pedal to the metal, then you’re going to be using your brakes a whole lot more, and the next thing you know, your brake pads wear out, and then you’re an 18-wheeler going down a mountain road with no brakes.”
Evans said breathing brings the two autonomic systems into balance. Yoga, meditation, tai chi, etc., are all based on breathing, which stimulates the parasympathetic or calming part of the autonomic nervous system and subdues adrenaline.
He said the four pillars of lifestyle medicine are what goes in your mouth, how you move, how you sleep and stress resilience. Lifestyle medicine is oriented toward prevention and reversal of disease rather than putting a Band-Aid on disease.
As new evidence comes out, the program moves forward, Evans said. Since his practice opened in 2012, his program has evolved and looks different, he said.
“Put simply, mind-body interventions cause the brain to steer our DNA processes along a path which improves our wellbeing,” said Ivana Buric, lead investigator from the Brain, Belief and Behavior Lab at Coventry University. “More needs to be done to understand these effects in greater depth, for example, how they compare with other healthy interventions like exercise or nutrition.
“But this is an important foundation to build on to help future researchers explore the benefits of increasingly popular mind-body activities.”
