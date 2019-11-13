Angelina County Commissioners opted out of a settlement class lawsuit against 13 defendants and opioid manufacturers — including Purdue Pharma— on Tuesday.
Angelina County will proceed on its own, County Attorney Cary Kirby said. The county is already a part of a case with Simon, Greenstone & Panatier, P.C., Paul D. Henderson, P.C. and Dies & Parkhurst LLP that is not in the settlement, he said.
The suit the county opted out of includes every city and county in the United States; each will be required to choose to stay in or opt out. A settlement offer would require at least 75% of the participants to approve it and, if approved, it would be binding for each participant, he said.
“The intent was to negotiate settlements with thirteen named defendants and most of the opioid manufacturers,” he said. “There is no settlement at this time, but it’s putting together a class that has the authority to negotiate a settlement.”
By not participating, the county will receive nothing from any settlement made in the class.
“Our case is in federal court right now and there is a motion to remand it back to state court,” Kirby said. “We’ll continue to pursue that on an individual basis.”
Because the county currently has a trial setting, it may offer them a stronger negotiating standpoint, Kirby said.
The petition was filed on Nov. 14, 2018, with the 159th Judicial District Court of Angelina County, but then the case was transferred to the 152nd Judicial District Court in Harris County and consolidated with other similar cases.
In December, Purdue had the case moved to federal court, which would be in the southern district of Texas, but it was later moved back to the Harris County district court.
On Aug. 23, the county filed the first amendment to the position that adds more distributors and retailers as defendants and one of those added — the McKesson Corp. — had it moved back to federal court.
“The companies that we sued will be faced with a pending trial setting,” he said. “Whereas, if we remain in the class we won’t have quite the negotiating position.”
