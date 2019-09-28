All Seasons Roofing donated its time and resources Friday to fix the roof of the home of Oliver Harris, a retired Vietnam veteran.
Company owner Bob Bowman started a charity called Shingles for Shelter three years ago that donates a roof to two homes in Lufkin every year.
“When I moved back here 15 years ago, I thought, this is my community. I’ve got to do the best thing I can do to make it strong,” Bowman said. “Three of my sons work with me, and I try to teach them that you’ve got to give back.
“You can’t just prosper and not give to the community. You’re only as strong as the weakest part of your community.”
The community response was amazing, Bowman said. Several restaurants volunteered to provide food for them, and another group saw that Harris’ porch was sagging and stepped up to repair it.
“The community has really gotten behind this,” Bowman said. “It’s really cool to see.”
A woman who works nearby Harris’ home nominated him. Bowman said everyone in the neighborhood knows Harris, and he found out that Harris was a Vietnam veteran who served in the Navy and worked with disabled children after he got out.
Harris has lived in his cousin’s home on Groesbeck Avenue for 15 years. The roof has needed repairs since 2008 when it was damaged by Hurricane Ike.
Bowman’s willingness to help was unexpected, and it was not luck but a miracle and a blessing, Harris said.
“It was a miracle from God that somebody would do this,” Harris said. “In Texas, we’re known for helping one another. It might not come when you want it to come, but it usually comes. You’ve just got to be patient.”
With constant leaks and thoughts of how much a roof repair would cost, Harris said times could be stressful. However, he said he doesn’t let it get him down.
“An old friend of mine once told me, ‘I don’t have bad days, I just have better days,’” he said. “There is always more good than bad. You just have to see it.”
