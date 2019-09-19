The Angelina Arts Alliance has received an $11,500 grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts and will be hiring a strategic planning consultant to guide them through a comprehensive planning process.
This is the second time the AAA has received this grant, which it will match in funds.
“We are pleased to be able to provide support for so many quality arts activities across the state,” said Gary Gibbs, executive director of TCA. “The substantial work that our grantees are doing not only advances the arts in Texas, but provides valuable art experiences to Texans in rural communities, schools, hospitals, social service settings, and more.”
Arts Create grants provide year-round operational support to Texas arts organizations with budgets of more than $50,000. More than 350 Arts Create grants totaling $3.2 million are allocated to 426 organizations in 76 Texas cities for the fiscal year 2020.
“State funding of the arts is essential to the success of the Angelina Arts Alliance in order to deliver quality programs to the public, and we are deeply grateful to the Texas Commission on the Arts and our state legislators who continue to support a culturally vibrant Texas,” said Jennifer Allen, executive director of the Angelina Arts Alliance.
“This grant is essential to Lufkin and Angelina County, as well, since the arts are proven to be drivers of economic development and tourism.”
This is the first time in its 19 years of business that the AAA will use the services of Social Impact Architects, professional strategic planning consultants from Dallas.
“We couldn’t be more excited about our future and about beginning the planning process with Social Impact Architects,” Allen said. “With a great deal of visioning for the future and planning, the Arts Alliance hopes to take a greater leadership role in the cultural development of Angelina County and beyond.”
With the help of a grant from the T.L.L. Temple Foundation, the consultants, AAA and several community stakeholders will assess the organization’s operations, programs, mission and overall impact on the community.
The multi-year strategic plan will operate with measurable results based on actions and goals to achieve long-term success and increase its community impact.
