A video of a girl licking Blue Bell ice cream and putting it back on the shelf at the Lufkin Walmart went viral over the summer.
The video in question was released on social media on June 28. It featured a girl, later identified as a juvenile from San Antonio, opening a carton of Blue Bell ice cream, licking it, then returning it with the lid back on.
Originally, investigators searched San Antonio for the contaminated carton, only to yield no results. The search moved to Houston, and again the carton in question wasn’t retrieved. On July 3, Blue Bell corporate instructed its division managers to attempt to identify the store location. Within an hour, a Lufkin division manager called and said he believed it was the local Walmart.
Blue Bell contacted LPD to inform officers they believed the video took place at the Lufkin Walmart and that they had retrieved the tainted container of ice cream. Detectives quickly obtained surveillance footage of the suspect in the licking.
The girl in the video was identified by July 5. As she is a juvenile, her criminal case was turned over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.
Amid the search for the culprit, a “catfish” account cropped up and claimed to be the suspect. Lufkin police had to eliminate four to six women with similar screen names and appearances as the girl in the video, including the catfish.
Following the video going viral, more videos were published on social media in which people contaminated various foods at various stores. One man in Louisiana was arrested for opening a Blue Bell ice cream container, licking it, poking it and then placing it back on the store shelf.
