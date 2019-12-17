Age: 17
School: Zavalla High School
College/professional plans: Go to Saint Leo to play basketball and to get a degree in physical education and become a college basketball coach.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? There have been so many I can’t just name one. I have had a great time in high school.
Favorite form of social media? Why? Snapchat because you can talk to people outside of school.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? “End of the Road” by Boyz II Men because this is the end of the road of us seeing each other every day because we are all going our separate ways in life.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? The variety of food.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? It is a small town and everybody knows each other.
Have you changed since freshman year? Yes, I have become more mature.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? I would try to change the amount of violence in the world because there is way too much in today’s world. If I could, I would make it where there is zero violence and everybody would live in peace and harmony.
What advice would you give your freshman self? Try to make every day count because the time flies.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? Mrs. Huisington and Mrs. Bridges. They brought out the best in me and have made me into the man I am today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.