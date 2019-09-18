DIBOLL — Trey Wilkerson called a mandatory road maintenance fee being added to water and sewer bills a tax during a public hearing about the 2019-20 tax rate and budget.
Nobody else spoke about the tax rate or budget. It will be considered again at 3 p.m. Sept. 24.
The city will begin charging $2.50 monthly in January with the water and sewer utility fees. The charge will total $30 a person a year for road maintenance.
“I think it’s a lot of semantics to not call it a tax when it’s a mandatory thing,” he said. “The only way we can not call it a mandatory thing is if you believe water is optional.”
It shifts the burden to the people living in the less valuable properties because they will be paying the same rate as those in the most valuable properties, he said. He proposed a 1- or 2-cent tax rate increase instead so that lower income people would be less affected.
“I might pay $50 and another lady might pay $5 or $4,” he said. “I can handle $50 a lot better than she can handle $30.”
After the meeting, city manager Gerry Boren said Wilkerson was right that the money may affect the lower-income population more than the high-income population.
However, he said tried to keep that in mind when discussing the price with low-income residents before deciding on $2.50 a month. He eventually decided on $2.50 because it is less than the average cost of a loaf of bread.
He also said the fee would apply to the many properties where there are no houses, yet they still require maintenance. Those properties may only be valued at $3,000, but just to keep the grass down could require vehicles using the roads and potentially tearing up the sides and gutters.
“Here, that property owner, which is impacting the streets by maintaining their property … do (they have) the same impact as someone who lives here, so at the end of the year they’ll be billed for that fee?” Boren asked.
