The mothers of the murder victim and her confessed killer testified Thursday about the 2017 Christmas Eve shooting.
Cedarrius Blake, 20, pleaded guilty on Dec. 19, 2019, to shooting and killing Tresten Gray, 26, on the morning of Dec. 24, 2017. A jury trial in state District Judge Paul White’s court is being held to determine Blake’s sentence, which has a punishment range of five to 99 years in prison.
Prosecutors Amber Bewley and Ken Dies called Trina King, Gray’s, mother to testify. King said her daughter was a good mother to her children and protective of them and her sisters. She also said Gray had numerous friends who gravitated toward her.
Most of her family is from Houston, but King said her daughter moved to Lufkin because of a work-related transfer. She had an apartment with the father of her second child for a time, but ran into difficulties in the relationship and child custody.
Eventually, she established a relationship with Blake, King said. Gray’s younger sister said in a previous testimony that he lied about his age; they believed he was 22. King said she wasn’t aware of how much younger Blake was.
Eventually Blake and Gray broke up. Before her death, Gray told her mother she found a letter on her vehicle and a bullet on her porch, but didn’t say who had left them. King said she pleaded with her daughter to come back to Houston.
“She said, ‘Mama, I’m not leaving without my baby,’” King said. “From a mother’s standpoint I understood. I couldn’t fuss with her about that.”
Gray’s family expected to see her the day of her death. Instead, a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy came to their home and informed them of her death. It left the family deeply affected, and Christmas hasn’t been the same since, she said.
The state rested after King’s testimony.
Ryan Deaton, Blake’s attorney, called Cassandra Blake, his client’s mother, to testify.
She described him as loving, caring, kind and energetic. She said her son loved sports and helped her around the house. Additionally, she said he would put on a persona as if he were a grown man and more than he was.
In one incident, she related how Blake came to her defense after a man she was in a relationship with came at her. The man struck him, she said.
Blake first met his father while his father was in the penitentiary. Later, he’d spend more time with his father, which Blake’s mother came to regret. According to her, Blake picked up habits from his father. Previous testimony indicated Blake sold drugs.
Blake left home at 15 and moved in with Gray, his mother said. She said she failed her child, and never told the police about the relationship.
The day of Gray’s death, Blake’s mother said her son was standoffish, withdrawn, confused and weary. He looked worse days later, she said. Eventually, she and others convinced Blake to turn himself in.
“We felt, as a family, that we wanted to do everything right,” Blake’s mother said. “That’s turn himself in, turn the weapon in.”
Blake’s mother said she feels remorse over Gray’s death and said it’s caused damage to Gray’s family and her own.
She also testified that she doesn’t blame anyone but Blake for Gray’s death.
