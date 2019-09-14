The Zavalla City Council approved its 2020 tax rate and budget.
The council approved a total budget of $728,370.40 and a tax rate of 41 cents per $100. This is the effective tax rate, which will generate $13,000 in revenue.
The general budget will receive $131,377, the police department will receive $198043, the court will receive $73,305 and the water department will receive $275,890.40, city secretary Waunesa Herrington said.
The council also turned down a $350,000 grant for infrastructural improvements because it required between a 20% match, Mayor Carlos Guzman said.
The council was looking at the Texas Capital Fund Downtown Revitalization Program through the Texas Community Block Development Grant program that would have gone toward road repair and the creation of sidewalks in town. However, a 20% match would have required the city find $70,000 to put toward it.
Because they voted not to go for the grant, they also voted not to:
■ Designate the downtown area as an area of slum or blight.
■ Submit the application.
■ Adopt a citizen participation plan.
In other business, the council also:
■ Agreed to buy parts to fix a broken tractor.
■ Agreed to install a telephone at the Graphical User Interface Well.
■ Approved a spending policy.
■ Approved a call out system.
