DIBOLL — Members of the Diboll High School Reading Club visited H.G. Temple Elementary School students for Read Across America and Dr. Seuss week.
“We are trying to promote literacy and build a culture of reading,” high school librarian Kristin Wright said. “I wanted to bring the high school students to read to the younger ones to be role models for reading.”
The students each took a group of students and read a few books to them. Six-year-old Alexa Washington said she loved seeing the high school students.
“I’m reading a Barbie book now,” Alexa said, holding up the book she checked out after the high school students finished reading.
“I think Dr. Seuss Day is medium good,” 5-year-old Lucas Mayo said. “But they (the high school students) are infinity good.”
As the high school students read, the younger students paid close attention, laughing at the antics of Dr. Seuss’ characters or grimacing at the silly paintings of Willy the monkey in Anthony Browne’s “Willy’s Pictures.”
Freshman Sarah Thornhill said that though she joined late, she has really enjoyed being a part of the book club, especially this event.
“I love reading to little kids because it lets me interact with them more often, and I love reading in general, so being able to read to kids and see that they like it is nice,” Sarah said.
Senior Amber Hendrix said it is important to her to interact with the younger students so that she might be able to share some of her love of books with them.
“I love reading; it’s like a way to escape to another world,” Amber said. “I love reading mysteries more than anything.”
This is the second year for the Reading Club that Wright started to encourage reading in the high school students. It started as a traditional book club where everyone read the same book on the same schedule, but it eventually evolved into a schedule where students choose their own books and present them in turns.
“Circulation at the high school library has increased by about 32% over the past two years, and I am very excited about that,” Wright said.
Wright said she hopes to evolved the event into something more regular so the high school and elementary school students get to interact even more.
