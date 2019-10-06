Hudson ISD will host its annual community health fair, Hudson Gets Healthy, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday.
“My goal for our healthy night is to connect our community with other community resources to help them with their physical and mental health,” Hudson ISD registered nurse Shlana Hyde said. “I will even have something for our fur baby family members.”
The event is free for everyone, including vendors. There will be flu shots available for $20 without insurance and free with most insurances provided by In and Out Clinic.
Angelina Animal Hospital, Winnie Berry Humane Society and Angelina Animal Control will come out to promote healthy pets. The Hudson Volunteer Fire Department will be on site with new equipment, and the Hudson High School culinary students will provide free plates full of healthy foods.
The Angelina County & Cities Health Department and the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council will be on site with information on immunizations and other programs. The American Cancer Society and The Rose will be on site with information on things like mammograms.
“Years ago, we wanted to create an event that would help connect people with resources,” Hyde said. “So many times, we have families and students who need some type of resource, but they are not aware of what’s out there.”
As Lufkin, Angelina County and Texas have grown, so have the resources for the people living here, she said.
“This event is not just focused for Hudson, but for the whole community,” Hyde said. “We have something for the entire family.”
Door prizes will be given throughout the night with prizes such as bicycles, gift cards and more. The event is a fun, free, family-friendly chance for families to connect and gather important resources, Hyde said.
