A Lufkin teen indicted for sexual assault of a child has been transferred to the Angelina County Jail.
Jaden Tremain McCollister, 19, remained at jail as of Friday afternoon for his charge of sexual assault and a Polk County warrant for burglary of habitation. No bond is listed for McCollister’s sexual assault charge at this time. The Polk County warrant has a $100,000 bond.
A local Texas Ranger assisted the Huntington Police Department’s investigation of the case. The mother of a 14-year-old girl had said McCollister communicated with her daughter on Snap Chat and Instagram and had sexual intercourse with her, the affidavit for McCollister’s arrest.
The girl was given a forensic interview and corroborated what her mother had said.
She also said she informed McCollister of her age prior to their intercourse. A used condom was collected for evidence.
The Ranger later spoke with McCollister, who also said he had sex with the girl, but said she told him that she was 18 and a senior in high school. Later, the Ranger searched the girl’s cellphone and found messages on her Instagram between the girl and McCollister. In the messages, the girl said she is 14 years old, the affidavit states.
HPD arrested McCollister Oct. 4. Four days later he posted a $200,000 bond and was required to wear a GPS monitoring device as part of his bond conditions.
Four days after McCollister’s release, Polk County obtained a warrant for his arrest on a charge of burglarizing a home. The GPS device he wore had stopped transmitting, however, and officers could not locate him; its last location was transmitted from Lufkin.
Officers in Harris County found and arrested McCollister in early November. An Angelina County grand jury handed up an indictment on McCollister’s sexual assault charge on Nov. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.