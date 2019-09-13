DIBOLL — No injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash on Ryan Chapel Road Friday afternoon.
Scanner traffic indicated the crash occurred around 4:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Ryan Chapel Road. Diboll Police investigating the scene reported the crash appeared to have happened after a Chevrolet flatbed truck traveling northbound rear-ended a Nissan Kicks also traveling northbound. At the same time, a GMC Acadia was traveling southbound.
The initial impact between the Chevrolet and Nissan caused the Nissan to spin into the southbound lane, where an impact between the GMC and Nissan occurred. Following the crash, the GMC came to rest off the road in the tree line, and both the Chevrolet and Nissan both stopped on the northbound lane.
Diboll Police reported no injuries on the scene. A Lufkin Fire ambulance responded the scene as well, but left without its emergency lights on.
In addition to DPD and Lufkin Fire, the Diboll Volunteer Fire Department and Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.
