Legends Barber College in Lufkin is offering a scholarship to one student from each high school campus in East Texas.
“I wanted to give back to the community,” owner Chester Pleasant said. “I want to give jobs back. I want to give our high school kids an opportunity to have not only a high school diploma when they graduate, but also a Legends Barber College diploma.”
Pleasant never had this opportunity when he was a high schooler; he had to go to Houston to obtain his degree, he said. He wanted to make sure students in his hometown had a chance to explore a career as a barber.
“That’s where I get my smiles,” Pleasant said. “I get my smiles after you graduate, and I see you at a grocery store with a wife and kids and you’re working as a successful barber taking care of your family.”
For 22 years, Pleasant has been cutting hair. He started when he was 15 years old, and he said it was the environment that drew him in.
“Being a barber is about more than just cutting hair,” he said. “It’s the way you make someone feel. I think it changes lives.”
A hair cut could give someone the confidence to ask for a promotion, preach to hundreds of people, bury a loved one or get married, Pleasant said.
“It’s a world that don’t stop moving,” Pleasant said. “You need that confidence that’s within to make you feel good about yourself.”
Pleasant has reached out to several schools, and he is inviting one student from each high school in East Texas to study at his college for free. If someone is interested in applying, Pleasant said to go to the Texas WorkForce Center at 210 N. John Redditt Drive, fill out the application and drop it by Legends Barber College at 1815 W. Frank Ave.
Applications will be accepted until the last week in December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.